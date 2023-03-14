Nipsey Hussle’s Ex ‘Would’ve Took Those Bullets’ For Slain Rapper

Ahead of the four-year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s death, his ex Tanisha Foster, aka Chyna Hussle, is publicly mourning his passing.

Foster, who welcomed a daughter with Hussle, took to her Instagram Story Monday to express how much she misses the slain rapper. It was captured by The Jasmine Brand.

“I miss my child’s father I wish he was here to see my accomplishments,” she wrote.

She went on to recall her last phone conversation with Hussle, which she said happened shortly before he was fatally shot on March 31, 2019.

“You guys are fans of my child’s father and when I post him it’s a problem. It’s almost 4 years of him being gone so just think how I feel,” she explained.

“I met him in my teens and he been my roll dog ever since. I spoke with him 30 minutes before [h]is death.”

According to Foster, she was one of the last people to speak to Hussle before he was killed outside his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles: “I wish I was there I would’ve took those bullets,” Foster wrote.

Hussle was gunned down by a man upset over a discussion they had about snitching, The Associated Press reported. He left behind his daughter Emani and his son, Kross, whom he shared with his longtime partner, actress Lauren London.

Foster’s came ahead of the trial set to begin April 27 between her and the rapper’s family over custody of Emani, Radar Online reported. Hussle’s family accuses Foster of being an unfit mother and unable to provide a stable home for the teen due to claims of drug and alcohol abuse.

Last month, the man convicted of fatally shooting Hussle, Eric R. Holder Jr., was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement that there’s “no doubt” Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle.