Nipsey Hussle’s Family Challenging His Daughter’s Mother’s Claims for Guardianship

The family of Nipsey Hussle (real name Ermias Ashgedom) has an upcoming court date with the mother of Nipsey’s 14-year-old daughter, Tanisha Foster, to hammer out who will have guardianship over the child.

According to Radar Online, the battle for custody of the deceased rapper’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, will occur in Los Angeles on April 27. The two sides tried and failed to reach a deal in November.

Back in 2019, Hussle’s family–his brother Sam, sister Samantha and mother, Angelique—obtained guardianship of Hussle’s daughter. They claimed Foster was an unfit parent who had a history of drug and alcohol abuse. The parties were then ordered to attend a mediation which failed.

At the time Hussle’s family filed the paperwork, they alleged that Foster was involved in a situation where she assaulted another person in front of Emani and other children. “Obviously, the behavior summarized herein endangered Emani’s well-being, but such behavior also makes Ms. Foster wholly unfit to act as guardian of the estate, and be able to manage Emani’s inheritance expected to exceed two million dollars ($2,000,000)” court documents obtained by Radar Online state.

Foster initially agreed that the family should get guardianship because of her “financial limitations” at that time. But, Foster returned to court last year asking for it to be dissolved.