Nipsey Hussle’s Family Challenging His Daughter’s Mother’s Claims for Guardianship

The family of Nipsey Hussle (real name Ermias Ashgedom) has an upcoming court date with the mother of Nipsey’s 14-year-old daughter, Tanisha Foster, to hammer out who will have guardianship over the child.
According to Radar Online, the battle for custody of the deceased rapper’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, will occur in Los Angeles on April 27. The two sides tried and failed to reach a deal in November.
Back in 2019, Hussle’s family–his brother Sam, sister Samantha and mother, Angelique—obtained guardianship of Hussle’s daughter. They claimed Foster was an unfit parent who had a history of drug and alcohol abuse. The parties were then ordered to attend a mediation which failed.
Foster initially agreed that the family should get guardianship because of her “financial limitations” at that time. But, Foster returned to court last year asking for it to be dissolved.
“Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living, and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” her attorney told the court per Radar Online.
Foster has stated that the family did not keep their word. They “frequently demonstrated their disdain for Emani’s mother in favor of Lauren London who is the mother of the other two minors and such attitude may impact the ability for (the family) to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the minor’s estate.”
She also accuses them of using their money and influence to withhold “financial assistance and reducing visitation.”
“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship,” Tanisha wrote.
The 33-year-old Hussle was killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.