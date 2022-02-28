No Coding Needed To Create Apps With This Software

Everyone who uses a mobile phone or tablet is all too familiar with apps. Apps allow us to access digital information with the tap of a button instead of having to trudge to a webpage and pull up the needed data. Technology hasn’t only made lives better for consumers.

Companies rely on apps to generate much of their business, to offer a new way to play games, and the list goes on. In its simplest terms, apps have been a game-changer. The skill of creating apps is highly sought after by many, and whether you want to learn how to do so for business or just for personal reasons, there’s no better platform to do so than AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan.

For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to AppMySite is available for just $29. That’s a savings of 93% from its MSRP ($468).

You don’t need knowledge of coding to take advantage of AppMySite. The platform allows anyone to build premium native apps for iOS and Android operating systems. By doing so, it opens up the technology to freelancers, website owners, and digital agencies.

There’s an easy five-step process to create your apps.

The first step is seamless connectivity via robust API integrations. Personalization is offered through real-time updates that are pushed out to your apps. Preview your app in real-time with iOS and Android emulators. Create your app in 15 minutes via automation and DevOps options. Finally, deploy your app to iOS’ and Android’s app store and have them published in 30 minutes.

WordPress support and real-time website syncing are offered along with your purchase of this deal. Also included are push notifications to all of your app users, along with universal payment and shipping support.

AppMySite currently has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store, and it has received a 4.8 rating on Capterra.

If you’ve ever wanted to create an app but lacked the knowledge of coding to do so, this platform is just what you need. Purchase it today while it’s available at its limited-time price of $29.

Prices subject to change.