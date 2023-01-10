Not Where You Wanna Be: Singer Donell Jones Crashes After Falling Asleep at the Wheel

They say “don’t drink and drive” but how about “don’t sleep and drive”?

R&B singer Donell Jones took to social media to tell his story about crashing his car because of extreme exhaustion. Jones posted a picture of his Mercedes-Benz in a ditch after he said he fell asleep at the wheel. “I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch,” he posted on his Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donell Jones (@donelljonesforever)

Thankfully, he walked away with no injuries, but the 49-year-old says he learned a valuable lesson: “if you’re tired just park the car.” In the caption, he thanked God and revealed he knows he is “truly protected.” However, the “You Know What’s Up” singer claims he “needed the experience” and knows things could have been worse.

There are many causes of extreme exhaustion. A report from Forbes Health says that 20 percent of primary care visits are for fatigue. Dr. Samuel Werner, founder of Family Osteopathy in Connecticut, says that it’s normal to be tired occasionally, but past that, is a problem. “Tiredness is a sign that you are operating at an energy deficit.” Other causes could be inadequate sleep, nutrient deficiencies, stress, and underlying medical conditions.

Oddly enough, the one thing that is supposed to keep you awake, can make you sleepy. Registered dietician, Maddie Pasquariello, told Forbes that caffeine intake affects our sleep quality. “The more caffeine we drink over the course of the day, the more it may start to eat away at the quality and quantity of sleep we get,” she says.

Since posting about his accident, Jones has seen an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Singer Coco of R&B group SWV, rapper DaBrat, DJ D-Nice, and more commented on the post. Actress and singer, Melba Moore, went into mother mode, commenting, “No Donell please be safe and don’t drive when tired.”