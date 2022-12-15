Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, More Take To Social Media After Suicide of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

The suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has shocked the entertainment world.

Many celebrities were caught off guard and took to their social media platforms to remember Boss and to offer well-wishes to his family.

Michelle Obama took to her Twitter account to acknowledge the executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and to send her condolences to his family.

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time.”

Yvette Nicole Brown stated that his suicide death broke her heart. She also encouraged those who may be going through any despair, to call the newly formed 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The hotline was introduced this past July for people with suicidal thoughts or mental health-related distress.

“What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch! If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay“

Singer and entrepreneur Ciara posted a video clip on her Instagram account of her and “tWitch” dancing on an episode she appeared on.

“I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us. I’ve always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today! May you rest in paradise. Praying for your family during this difficult time.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Talk show host Jennifer Hudson also posted on her Twitter account.



“We need to pray ! My God ! U never know what someone is going through. This breaks my heart.”

Viola Davis also expressed her grief.

“THIS is heartbreaking. All of how and who we are cannot be seen. I am praying for his family and all of us who loved him.”