Odell Beckham Jr. Is Looking For One More Shot At NFL Glory

Eight years ago, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL, making dazzling catches for the New York Giants.

Things are much different today for Beckham, as several injuries and subpar play have changed his fortunes. Injuries affected him during the 2017 season, hampered his 2020 season, and kept him off the field all of last season despite numerous rumors of him eventually signing with the Dallas Cowboys. The last time NFL fans saw Beckham on an NFL field was in 2021 during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams holding his knee.

Now Beckham, who signed a 1-year $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, is trying to hang on to his NFL dreams. However, many wonder if they will see the same guy who made one of the greatest catches in NFL history or a receiver who is largely ignored in a run-first offense featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Beckham admits it’s been a long road back to the NFL after spending several years on the sidelines dealing with injuries.

“You slowly progress,” the former Giant told reporters Wednesday, according to Yahoo. “We all joke about it: You train all offseason, and it doesn’t matter; you come out here and run eight plays in a row, you’re gasping for air. So, it’s definitely a different shape that you have to get into.”

If nothing else, Beckham will go out with a hefty payday considering his contract is fully guaranteed. However, even he knows this is likely his last opportunity to show that he is still an NFL wide receiver. The good news is he’ll be paired with Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who was with Beckham on the Cleveland Browns and is coming off two straight NCAA National Championships with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Monken will surely get Beckham the ball to make things easier for Jackson, who has yet to work with a receiver of Beckham’s pedigree.

According to Pro Football Focus, if Beckham even gets back to his 2021 production when he had 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns, it would be the best season by a Ravens receiver since Steve Smith Sr. in 2016.