An Off-Duty Police Officer in Chicago Yells Out, ‘I’ll Kill You!’ Before Killing Man Who Grabbed Her Gun

A video has just been released that shows an off-duty Chicago police officer shouting, “I’ll kill you,” right before making good on her threat before fatally shooting a man.

According to NBC Chicago, a police officer who was not identified struggled with 39-year-old Leevon Smith before discharging her off-duty weapon and killing him. The incident took place last month on Jan. 18.

The surveillance footage was released last week by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The video shows that Smith had been arguing with a group of people in the 1300 block of West 90th Street.

The police officer, who was off duty, then left the apartment building where the incident occurred. She had diffused a situation between Smith and the other people and urged everyone to “calm down.” The people Smith had a dispute with eventually left, but Smith stayed around and spoke with the police officer for over a minute.

As she heads toward the apartment building, the video shows Smith reaching for her weapon, initiating the deadly struggle.

The police officer yells, “I’ll kill you,” before she fires two shots.

“You got me. You got me,” Smith responds after being hit.

She says, “I told your dumba** I’d kill you,” as she fires the third and final shot.

“Baby, I’m sorry,” Smith says. “I’m sorry; I don’t want to die.”

A statement was released by Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

“On January 18, 2023, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) notified COPA of an officer–involved

shooting. Based on preliminary information, the incident began when an off–duty officer approached

four subjects who appeared to be in an altercation in the 1300 block of West 90th Street.

“Three of the subjects eventually departed and walked west bound on 90th Street. One subject remained

and continued to engage with the off–duty officer. As the off–duty officer began to walk away, the

subject grabbed her from behind and reached for her weapon, which resulted in a physical struggle. As

both parties fell to the ground, the off–duty officer’s weapon discharged, striking the subject, who later

succumbed to his injuries.”

The day before Smith died, felony charges against him were approved by Cook County prosecutors. He faced counts of attempted robbery and aggravated battery.

Earlier this month, Smith’s estate filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city and the unidentified police officer on Feb. 3.