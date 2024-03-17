by Mary Spiller Offset Donates $30K In Groceries And Gift Cards To Baltimore High School Students Offset partnered with Baltimore-based organizations to distribute the goods to the students and their families to celebrate their academic successes.









Rapper Offset surprised Dunbar High School students in Baltimore with groceries and gift cards on March 12 to celebrate their impressive academic performance.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Offset wanted to do something for the students after they exhibited stellar attendance and work this past school year.

The “Walk It Talk It” rapper partnered up with footwear retailer DTLR and kitchen space LA Chow to give students and their families over $30,000 worth of groceries and gift cards in total. The gifts come ahead of his show anticipated show at the Fillmore in Silver Spring, CBS News Baltimore reported.

The Baltimore police took to social media to praise Offset for the drive. They wrote, “The BPD, along with @DTLRCmty and @thelachow, had a wonderful time surprising the students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (Baltimore, Maryland) who showed great attendance and academic success this school year! They even got to meet Rapper Offset and received gift cards. Great job, students!”

The BPD, along with @DTLRCmty and @thelachow, had a wonderful time surprising the students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (Baltimore, Maryland) who showed great attendance and academic success this school year! They even got to meet Rapper Offset and received gift cards.… pic.twitter.com/M3XOY5kIIc — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 12, 2024

Specifically, Offset shouted out to a Dunbar High School senior named Cadrn Bowie, who was impressively accepted into over 40 different colleges.

The Shade Room also offered coverage of the rapper’s good deed, posting a video of Offset’s visit to the high school on its Instagram account. The clip showed the rapper handing out bags of groceries from a truck filled with bags, and even going into the auditorium in the building to surprise students with a spur-of-the-moment meet-and-greet and show. On the stage, he congratulated Caden Bowie for his success during the college application season and all the students for staying on top of their work.

The show at the Fillmore in Silver Spring is just one of the stops of Offset’s solo tour since he’s split off from the three-man rap group the Migos. The group included Quavo and Takeoff. Takeoff was tragically killed in 2020 in Houston.

