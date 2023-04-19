Oklahoma Governor Calls For ‘Immediate’ Resignation of Officials After Racist Recordings

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) is calling for four McCurtain County officials to resign after they were recorded making allegedly aggressive and racist remarks.

CNN reports the officials were secretly recorded when they were overheard talking about lynching Black people and killing journalists. Stitt wants the immediate resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning, and jail administrator Larry Hendrix. “I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County,” Stitt said in a statement.

“There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office. I will not stand idly by while this takes place.”

The recordings were allegedly made hours after Chris Willingham, a reporter for the Gazette-News, filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office, Manning, and the Board of County Commissioners, claiming he was defamed and had his civil rights violated. In the recording, Manning talked about what would happen if she ran into Willingham and things escalated. “Yeah, I ain’t worried about what he’s gonna do to me. I’m worried about what I might do to him,” Manning said.

All four accused allegedly hinted at assassinating the journalist, claiming they knew where “deep holes” were. “I know where two big, deep holes are here if you ever need them,” Jennings allegedly said. Clardy reportedly said he had the equipment. Willingham says he was disturbed. “I was completely appalled and frightened, quite frankly.”

According to the Washington Post, Jennings talked about how they could no longer yank Black people out of jail, “take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a … rope.” The sheriff also allegedly mocked a woman who recently burned to death in a house fire, comparing her to “barbecue.”

The sheriff’s office posted to Facebook saying the recordings were “illegally obtained,” have not been authenticated, and that “preliminary information” indicates they were “altered.” Stitt is asking the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case.