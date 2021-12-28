Olivia ‘Liv’ Anthony Pays Tribute to Alabama With Her Foot Locker ‘Behind Her Label’ Collection

Streetwear designer Olivia “Liv” Anthony has made her Foot Locker debut by way of the brand’s new “Behind Her Label” and she’s putting on for the 205!

The new platform serves as Foot Locker Women’s response to the gender gap in streetwear design. LIVSTREETWEAR is among a special selection of female-led fashion brands helming Behind Her Label’s current collection of streetwear designs.

Staying true to her Alabama roots, Olivia went for a 90s-theme that pays tribute to her hometown. The collection includes the East Side 205 Hoodie, the Round 2 Cargo Pants, and the matching Round 2 Bomber Jacket, a t-shirt, crop top, bomber jacket, jogger, cargo pants, hoodie and a fleece.

The pieces range in price from $35- $100 with all products in a green, white, and black colorway.

When it came to designing the new collection, Olivia wanted to honor the city that made her.

“I wanted to pay homage to my hometown that ignites the fire in my soul,” Olivia told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“From selling t-shirts from the back of my trunk while in college to now selling in Foot Locker stores! It’s only right I celebrate this full-circle moment with my home team!”

Olivia modeled her LIVSTREETWEAR brand to empower women to make a statement by just “LIVIN”. Inspired by the streetwear style of the 90s and early 2000s, the Alabama native started her brand in 2012 while in college and would sell custom tees from her car.

After college, she expanded her brand while living in NYC. Olvia prefers using bright colors, unique textures, and bold silhouettes in her apparel designs to celebrate the two decades and bring new life to vintage trends.

Foot Locker is using the new “Behind Her Label” to take a step towards closing the gap for designers from underrepresented communities. Behind Her Label aims to elevate and provide resources to emerging female streetwear designers.

Each collaborator will create an exclusive product collection which will be sold in one chosen Foot Locker store in their home city, and online. LIVSTREETWEAR’s current collection is available on FootLocker.com and in select Foot Locker stores beginning Monday, December 27th.