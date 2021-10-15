On the Mend: Tiger Woods Credits Fatherhood For Getting Him Through His Recovery After Car Crash

Golf champion Tiger Woods is still healing from his shocking February car accident. But his love for his children is what keeps him going.

“Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery,” a source told People. “At times, it’s been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though.”

It was on February 23 when Woods was involved in a single-vehicle car accident. In April, investigators revealed that Woods was speeding as fast as 87 mph, or more than 45 mph faster than the legal speed limit, before his SUV crashed in Southern California, CNBC reports. Woods suffered significant injuries to his right leg.

Over the weekend, Woods was spotted without crutches for the first time since the horrifying crash. He was watching his 12-year-old son Charlie compete in a golf tournament. Joining him at the game was his current girlfriend Erica Herman. The professional golfer wore a black compression sleeve that covered his right leg, as noted by NY Post.

It’s Woods’ love for his family that keeps him motivated to keep pushing towards a full recovery. Sources say the decorated PGA Tour champion “lives for” his son Charlie and 14-year-old daughter Sam with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. His sighting at Charlie’s game followed a “remarkable” recovery process for Woods.

“Tiger has made a remarkable recovery in the past few months, but it’s even more significant lately,” the source said. “It’s like every day he can do more, he can handle more, the pain is less and he’s feeling better.”

“He has worked very hard in physical therapy. … He has had an incredible recovery,” the source said. The pro athlete is “feeling strong and healthy and optimistic that he’ll be able to return to tour.”

While it remains unknown when Woods will return to the game, he reportedly has a “timeframe in his head,” the insider said. “He knows when he wants to return, and he’s going to make it happen.”

Woods last appeared on the PGA Tour at the Masters in November 2020, where he finished T38th, as noted by Golf Monthly.