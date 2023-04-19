Yung Miami And Diddy ‘Good Friends’ After Ending Their ‘Situation’

Yung Miami and Diddy are no longer an item. The City Girls rapper has confirmed her split from the hip-hop mogul.

The “Caresha Please” host got candid in a new cover story for The Cut about choosing to go public with Diddy last year and the type of relationship they had.

“I felt like, it is what it is. Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is. I am who I am,” she explained.

“We was just like, if we’re going to put it out there, we’re going to be the ones that talk. I don’t like anyone talking for me.”

When asked if they’re still dating, Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, said not and elaborated on where things stood.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends!” she added. “But we’re single. That’s not my man.”

“We had our own situation. I’m not gonna put a title on it,” she continued. “We were f–king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

The pair first fueled dating rumors in 2021 when they were spotted holding hands at Pierre “Pee” Thomas’s black-tie affair in Atlanta. By June 2022, Yung Miami became a viral sensation after holding up a “GO PAPI” sign during Diddy’s performance at the BET Awards.

However, in September, the “Act Up” rapper claimed she and Diddy were still “single” but also dating at the same time

“People don’t know what ‘dating’ means,” she told XXL.

“That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun,” she added. “I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

She came further under fire in December when Diddy surprised the public and announced the birth of his daughter, Love Sean Combs. Yung Miami said she already knew about the baby, which was born in October.