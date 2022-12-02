Houston Realtor Helps Single Moms Tuck their Kids into New Beds this Holiday Season

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to give kids of Houston Area single moms brand new beds this holiday season!

The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and is now planning to purchase and donate beds for children of all ages as a way to give back to single and young mothers.

Collier knows the challenges of being a single mother and has overcome a great deal to get to where she is today. She became a single mom at age 17, worked two jobs to afford formula, diapers, and the baby basics, and still managed to graduate in the top 10 percent of her class at Hempstead High School. She enrolled at Texas Southern University and had to work a different job nearly every semester in order to manage both her class schedule and the care of her little one.

“I had to be resourceful, and I had to hustle,” said Collier. “I had no choice. It was just me and my baby. The only furniture we had was a TV and an air mattress and it was pretty much that way all through college. That’s why this initiative is so important to me. Every child should have a good night’s sleep and a bed of their own, but it is an expense that is simply out of reach for a lot of single moms.”

The advocacy group Children at Risk estimates some 300,000 children are sleeping on the floor every night in the Greater Houston Area. Collier is working to reduce that number one bed at a time. She plans to start providing children’s beds for single moms in December at her own expense, just in time for Christmas, and is anticipating giving at least one bed to a single mom or young mother every month in 2023.

Collier’s new initiative is open to any Houston Area single mom in need! To nominate a single mom who needs a bed for their child, send an email with their story and contact information to Noel Collier at admin@sellwithnoel.com.

Now a wife and mother of three beautiful children, Collier is a top performing Houston realtor and a 2022 Houston Business Journal “40 Under 40” Honoree. She left an accomplished executive career in software sales to pursue her passion for real estate and founded her own boutique real estate agency, the Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, in 2019.

Collier’s small boutique agency, one of just five percent of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., has generated more than $50 million in sales in the Houston area in three short years. In addition to her new beds for single mom’s initiative, the Texas Southern University grad also volunteers her time with TSU mentoring business students, hosts free community seminars to help people navigate the complicated waters of buying and selling a home, and sponsors nonprofit organizations that contribute to the betterment of youth, the community and society.

For more information visit https://www.sellwithnoel.com.