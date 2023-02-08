Actor Orlando Brown To Take Mental Evaluation to Determine if He’s Fit for Upcoming Trial

A former child star is scheduled to have a mental evaluation to see if he is fit to stand trial.

According to TMZ, former Family Matters actor Orlando Brown was arrested in December in Ohio after police officers were called to intervene in a fight between Brown and another man. Brown was charged with aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor in Ohio.

He originally pled not guilty but will take the mental evaluation exam based on a request from Brown’s attorney. Depending on the results, there is a possibility the That’s So Raven co-star could change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Brown was released from custody last week after a $25,000 bond was posted for him. He is currently on house arrest.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that, according to an arrest report, a relative of Brown said he was acting “crazy” and “came at him with a hammer and knife in a threatening manner.” The family member also said that the actor had been staying at his residence with him for about two weeks.

He said Brown (Major Payne) was homeless and family members “did not want him to go to a homeless shelter.” Brown was arrested in the past for domestic battery, resisting arrest, and drug possession.

People revealed that in his appearance on Dr. Phil in 2018, Brown, then 30, discussed his battle with substance abuse including drinking, and drugs with the longtime talk show host. He even used and sold crystal meth at one point.

“I was drinking a lot,” Brown said in the episode. “I just found myself in a dark place because I couldn’t really find everybody. It’s kinda like looking for your keys, when you stop looking, they’re right there type of deal. I started to realize what was in front of me. From there, now I’m good.”