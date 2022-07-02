‘P-Valley’ Co-Executive Producer Claps Back at Lil Duval for Homophobic Comments: ‘The Gay Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere’

The latest episode of Starz drama P-Valley has had social media in an uproar since its release on June 26, all because of a gay male sex scene.

The fourth episode of season two titled “Demethrius” has received overwhelming homophobic criticism online, including from rapper Lil Duval, which prompted co-executive producer and writer Patrik-Ian Polk to set the haters straight.

“Yea p valley lost me,” Duval said on Twitter Wednesday. “They need a super gay advisory on movies like they got for everything else. Cuz That’s a lot to see if u not use to it.”

Yea p valley lost me. They need a super gay advisory on movies like they got for everything else. Cuz That’s a lot to see if u not use to it — lil duval (@lilduval) June 29, 2022

Many viewers like him were shocked that such a scene could make it onto cable TV in a show about a non-binary strip club owner with a lace front and beard.

Critics of the comedian were quick to regurgitate his own logic back at him, claiming that heterosexual sex scenes should also come with a “super straight advisory” because that can be jarring to gay viewers.

Polk responded to Duval’s tweet: “As a writer and producer of P-Valley, specifically a writer of this episode, I encourage you to step away from Chucalissa. This show is not for you. Go watch something else. Cuz the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

As a writer and producer of P Valley, specifically a writer of this episode, I encourage you to step away from Chucalissa. This show is not for you. Go watch something else. Cuz the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere. #pvalley https://t.co/1Wwx1kHEdA — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022

After an outpour of support aimed at Polk’s response, he went on to provide insight as so why so many people were so pressed about a gay scene in an LGBTQ+ inclusive drama.

“The reality is: a lot of these ‘straight’ men are triggered by these gay love scenes. Watching them brings up questions they have about their own sexuality. That ain’t got nothing to do with us or [P-Valley]. Do the work; look inward!”

The reality is: a lot of these “straight”men are triggered by these gay love scenes. Watching them brings up questions they have about their own sexuality. That ain’t got nothing to do with us or #PValley. Do the work; look inward! — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022

He continued, “This is why it’s important to see these gay black love scenes on television. So when idiots come online criticizing the fact that the scenes exist, we have a problem. And it’s time to gay-regulate. PERIODT.”

This is why it’s important to see these gay black love scenes on television. So when idiots come online criticizing the fact that the scenes exist, we have a problem. And it’s time to gay-regulate. PERIODT. https://t.co/zAaCtTv0av — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 30, 2022

P-Valley drops new episodes every Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on Starz.