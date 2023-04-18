P-Valley Star Brandee Evans Attends Prom As Goddaughter Jaylynn’s Date

This actress and godmother understood the assignment.

P-Valley star Brandee Evans recently stepped out for the night to accompany her goddaughter, Jaylynn, to her prom over the weekend.

Evans took to her Twitter page and other social media channels to express her love for her goddaughter and share photos of the special day with her followers.

“My God baby asked me to be her chaperone/plus 1 for the prom,” Evans wrote in the post’s caption. “She doesn’t ask me for much. Actually, she really never asks for anything. So, I had to make sure I made this happen for her,” she continued.

Evans and Jaylynn stunned in all-black floor-length gowns that hugged the women’s curves to perfection. Evan’s classic one-shoulder dress complemented her goddaughter’s long sleeved gown that was detailed with lace and beading and trailed feathers from its train.

My God baby asked me to be her chaperone/plus 1 for the prom. She doesn’t ask me for much. Actually, she really never asks for anything. So, I had to make sure I made this happen for her.

She wanted a “CLASSY” theme. (Yes, she chose CLASSY 👏🏾🙌🏾) That’s my baby girl y’all! 🥹🖤 pic.twitter.com/SqMi4fhzF5 — Brandee (@Therealbrandee) April 15, 2023

“She wanted a ‘CLASSY’ theme. (Yes, she chose CLASSY ) That’s my baby girl y’all! ” the caption continued before she sent out a special thanks to everyone who made her daughter’s day special.

“Believe me… It took a village! #IYKYK ,” Evans wrote in the Instagram caption ahead of a list of people who helped bring the night together, such as wardrobe stylist, Ryan Christopher, and celebrity makeup artist Yánneek Brinson, who has also worked with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

Fans showered the godmother-goddaughter duo with compliments following the release of the prom photos, which Evans organized in a carousel. One user wrote, “Looks like 2 Beautiful Black Barbies shut Memphis DOWN!” while another confirmed that it had to be the “Best date ever! .”

Celebrities like actress Keshia Knight Pulliam and comedian Kid Fury left emojis under the Instagram photos. Actor and social advocate Miss Lawrence commented the word “Beautiful” under the post followed by four red hearts.