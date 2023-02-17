‘P-Valley’ Star Brandee Evans Talks Multiple Sclerosis Among Black People

Brandee Evans, best known for her role as “Mercedes” in Starz’ hit series “P-Valley”, is getting candid about her real-life role as her mother’s caregiver.

In addition to caring for her mom who has MS while managing her Hollywood career, Evans is lending her talents to a new video series aimed at raising awareness about Multiple Sclerosis gaming Black people. While many know Evans for her work onscreen, most don’t know the real work she does behind the scenes to aid her mother and advocate for Black MS patients and caregivers.

Evans sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to share her journey as a caregiver and provide insight to others who might be battling the illness. Her mom struggled with unexplained and steadily worsening symptoms for a decade before being diagnosed with a severe form of MS.

The TV star is now opening up about the struggles and triumphs related to her journey as an around-the-clock caregiver for her mom, while also balancing her rising career in Hollywood. Today, while Brandee remains the primary caregiver for her mom, she understands the power of community. That’s why she’s teamed up with Genentech and a dynamic group of Black women who have a connection to MS on a new video series, “MSVisibility: Breaking Barriers,” to help inspire the Black community to advocate for better MS care.

“Traditionally, MS has been thought of as a young White woman’s disease, but there is recent research suggesting it’s much more common in Black and Hispanic/Latinx people than previously thought,” Board Certified Neurologist & MS Specialist Mitzi Joi Williams said.

“New studies also suggest that the incidence and risk may be highest in Black women.”

“These populations may experience more severe symptoms at onset, faster progression and greater physical disability compared to their White counterparts,” Williams added. “It’s important for people to be evaluated as early as possible because early diagnosis and treatment with a high-efficacy therapy may help slow the progression of disability.”

Press play below to learn more about Brandee Evans’ role as a caregiver to her mother and hints into “P-Valley” season 3.