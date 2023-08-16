Parents Sue Property Manager For Assaulting Children At Pool

The parents of an 11-year-old boy in Greensboro, North Carolina, who was attacked while swimming as a guest at an apartment complex pool, have officially filed a lawsuit against the white apartment manager who incited the incident.

Robert Eury and Joella Lee-Eury filed a federal lawsuit against Kimberly Jennings for the physical, mental, and emotional toll the attack has had on their son, Jace Eury, and his 8-year-old sister, Jayla. The two children were visiting a resident of the apartment when they were approached by Jennings, who demanded they exit the pool. Allegedly, before they had an opportunity to leave, the parents claim she “poured soda over his head and struck him in the face multiple times because he and his little sister was swimming in a pool at the property she manages.” According to TMZ, Jennings then turned her attention to the 8-year-old girl whose hair she pulled before hitting her in the face.

The Eury’s claim the incident took a racial turn when the woman told their son, “he was acting like a real n*****.”

Jennings was arrested for assault immediately following the incident; however, the boy’s parents are now suing for discrimination, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking retribution from the apartment complex, the real estate company that owns it, and Jennings herself. “What she did to him, if I put one finger on her, I am the one that’s going to be in trouble. And that’s just not cool. You hit my child; you hit both of my children. You’ve been harassing my children all summer long, and all they wanted to do was just swim in the heat. Just swim, enjoy themselves as children should,” the children’s mother said. Support for the family has poured in online and in the Greensboro community; however, the family still finds itself reeling from the attack. “The outpouring is great, and it makes you feel good that people are behind you, but it’s kind of making me angrier, like I’m angry,” their mother said.