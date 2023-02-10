Patti LaBelle Is Ready To Start Dating Again At 78, ‘I’m Too Good To Be Solo’

Patti LaBelle is 78 years young and ready to re-enter the dating scene.

The legendary soul singer appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Wednesday where she talked about the approaching Valentine’s Day holiday and shared her desire to find love again.

“How old am I? 78,” LaBelle said. “I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man [ex-husband Armstead Edwards], and we’re still friends, good friends. So I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful.”

The two-time Grammy Award winner also noted why she’s too much of a good catch to be riding solo.

“But I’m too good to be solo,” LaBelle quipped.

LaBelle said she isn’t using any dating apps since she already has her eyes on a special someone. But when Hudson asked for a hint on who it could be, the “If Only You Knew” singer set her straight.

“That’s my personal business,” LaBelle quipped.

Her views on dating have shifted in the last two years after she claimed she was “not interested” in seeing anyone in 2021, People reports.

“I’m just living my life like it’s platinum,” she said at the time. “Thank God I have a lot of people who care for me. I live alone with my dog, Mr. Cuddles, and I’m looking for love from everybody. I am.”

LaBelle was a pioneer of her day who proposed to her husband in 1969 and tied the knot in Maryland that same year, Huff Post reports. Edwards would go on to serve as the “Lady Marmalade” singer’s manager and the father of their three children.

In 2003, after more than 30 years of marriage, LaBelle said she “realized that we couldn’t live together anymore,” and filed for divorce later that year.

“I never hated him. He never hated me,” she told Oprah Winfrey in 2016. “We just couldn’t live together, not because of physical fights or anything.”

LaBelle continued. “We never fought, thank God, in 32 years. We got along even when we didn’t get along! But then we realized that we had to leave each other.”