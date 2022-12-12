Soul Diva Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage After Bomb Threat in Milwaukee

During a performance in Milwaukee over the weekend, soul diva Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage because of a bomb threat.

According to Entertainment Tonight, while LaBelle was on stage talking to fans at the Riverside Theater Milwaukee concert on Saturday, the 78-year-old was removed from the stage by security. While standing on the stage, she was perplexed and seemed irritated that the men approached her.

My love goes out to you Patti Labelle. You tried to make it such a loving and joyful holiday and someone had to ruin it for you #pattilabelle #Milwaukee #riversidetheatre #threat pic.twitter.com/VBRqANgA3D — Sunshine ⁷ 🌻 (@sunny_seokkie) December 11, 2022

Organizers of the concert released a statement via a Facebook page explaining the reason for the ending of LaBelle’s performance that evening. “Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.”