Pharrell Williams Replaces Virgil Abloh As Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Designer

Super producer and fashion guru Pharrell Williams is Louis Vuitton’s new menswear designer, a spot that has been vacant since Virgil Abloh’s death in November 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The music producer and streetwear entrepreneur remained mum about the reports but noticeably wiped his Instagram page clean ahead of today’s big announcement, which was made by Williams and Louis Vuitton.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO wrote in a statement.

“His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion— establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past 20 years,” the statement continued. “The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.”

The “Lemon” hitmaker and N.E.R.D. frontman is no stranger to working with Louis Vuitton and mentioned his previous work with the luxury brand in closing.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” Bacarri added.

“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Many applauded the announcement, including rappers Moneybaggyo and Tyga and supermodel Heidi Klum who all left comments applauding the new venture.

Williams currently runs his Billionaire Boy’s Club and ICE CREAM fashion lines in addition to designing for collaborations with major luxury retailers like Chanel—which named him the first male fashion ambassador—and Tiffany & Co., owned by Louis Vuitton parent LVMH.