It’s Hot Out There! Pharrell Launches Latest Humanrace Skin Care Products

Musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pharrell is releasing the latest collection of his Humanrace well-being product line.

According to Esquire, the GRAMMY Award-winning producer is launching the inaugural batch of suncare products, including the Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer and the Ozone Body Protection Cream. Both products boast SPF 30 protection and are made with mineral-based formulations.

The Humanrace skin care products will drop on July 14.

“Introducing Humanrace Suncare. Without the white cast, we’ve created two multi-tasking mineral formulas with SPF 30, broad-spectrum protection for your face and your body. Launching July 14th.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humanrace (@humanrace)

In a written statement, Pharrell stresses the importance of wearing sunscreen daily.

“Our Earth’s Ozone layer naturally protects us from harmful UV radiation from the sun, but we still need to protect ourselves daily from the UV rays that get through,” he said. “We believe there is room under the sun for everyone, and we all need to be wearing sunscreen daily.”

Co-founder and brand president Rachel Muscat also made a statement regarding the new suncare line.

“I grew up in Australia where sunscreen is a daily part of our routine,” Muscat said. “We want to provide that same education and instill a positive daily practice of wearing SPF daily to our customer.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Williams was named an equity investor in the estimated $200 renovation of the iconic Baltimore Arena.

He is also partnering with David Grutman and Groot Hospitality to build a brand-new resort in the Bahamas.

According to CNN, Williams and Groot Hospitality are building the resort which is set to open in 2024. Groot Hospitality is owned by Grutman, the Miami-based hospitality and nightlife entrepreneur.

The planned property called Somewhere Else, will be part of Atlantis Paradise Island. It will be the third hospitality project for the 13-time Grammy Award winner and Grutman, who are partners in the Miami-based restaurant Swan and The Goodtime Hotel, which opened in 2021.