'God Has A Sense of Humor': Pinky Cole Celebrates NAACP Nomination After 'Today' Show Snub

Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole had a “rollercoaster ride” of a week but ended things with a major bounce back after a recent snub.

The Atlanta restaurateur shared her excitement on Thursday when she learned she had been nominated for an NAACP Award for “Outstanding Literary Work” for her book Eat Plants B*tch. Cole posted a video showing the moment she received the big news while riding in a car with her fiancé and team.

“God really has a sense of humor!” she captioned the post. “20 MINUTES AGO, I GOT NOMINATED FOR AN NAACP AWARD!! 🏆”

Cole thanked her team, family, and swarms of supporters before noting her wild “rollercoaster ride” of a week.

“Thank you to @13apublishing and @simonandschuster, my team, my mom, hubby, my kids, my best friends, and all of the people who support me every single day!” she wrote.

“If this ain’t bout the wildest rollercoaster ride 😂THANK YOU GOD!”

Her nomination announcement came one day after she let her followers know the Today show segment she announced on Tuesday had been canceled. Cole addressed a lawsuit from a former employee accusing the restaurant chain owner of taking tips from staff and not paying minimum wage.

Cole called out the media, who turned the lawsuit into headline news resulting in her segment getting canceled one day before she was set to make the appearance.

“My lawyers have advised me not to comment on this, but now my reputation is being compromised and I’m being removed from an opportunity that I worked my entire life for,” she shared in her lengthy statement.

“To get a call that I was removed from tomorrows show because they don’t want to be involved in the storylines, is bizarre to me, but all good.”

For Cole to announce an NAACP Award nomination one day later is quite the bounce back. Her fiance, Derrick Hayes, shared his pride for Cole’s accomplishments and nomination.

“I’m proud of you !!! You deserve it all!! 💪🏽,” he wrote.