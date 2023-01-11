They Had Time: Players From University of Georgia Ate Chicken Wings During Blowout TCU Game

The College Football Playoff National Championship is supposed to showcase the two best teams from the season. But the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Christian University game was so lopsided that members of the winning team had time to eat some chicken wings on the sidelines.

A video that was originally posted on TikTok made its way onto Twitter showing a player from the University of Georgia grabbing a plate of chicken wings and taking it back to a few of his teammates on the gridiron WHILE the game was going on!

Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton was seen accepting an order of chicken wings from someone near the sidelines. He made his way back to several of his teammates, who were resting on the field as he offered the wings to them. The players were then seen munching on wings as their teammates shellacked their opponents on the field.

UGA started eating during the game lol pic.twitter.com/6J2nHAIocp — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 10, 2023

As far as we know, this is not typical behavior from players during games.

On Monday night, the University of Georgia demolished the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs with a score of 65-7. It looked like some real bulldogs just trampled some horned frogs in the wide margin of victory.

The contest took place in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium. With the blowout victory, the Bulldogs became the first team in more than a decade to take home the title of national champions in back-to-back years .

The game was a respectable 10-point deficit for the Horned Frogs in the first quarter, but by the time another quarter had been played, the Bulldogs’ lead had expanded to a 31-point advantage. The Bulldogs pulled out a 58-point victory to solidify their position as the top college football team.