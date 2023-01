Texas Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Dallas Cowboys Rookie Following Car Crash

There were no fatalities and no one was injured.

From Plano PD: "The driver of the Corvette is Samuel Williams, a football player with the Dallas Cowboys. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but no serious injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/81CBkIUnqA

The New York Post reported that the accident took place less than five miles from the Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco.Williams and the 71-year-old driver of the vehicle he crashed into were both taken to the hospital to make sure both were free of injuries.“You’re looking at the car like, man, but God works in mysterious ways,” Williams said, adding that he suffered a couple of scratches on his head and that his neck was sore. “I know he has something in store for me,” he added.

On the day of the accident, he sent a message via Twitter to his followers.

“I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved.”

The first-year player, who played football at the University of Mississippi, was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded four sacks and had three fumble recoveries in the regular season.