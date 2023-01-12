 Texas Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Dallas Cowboys Rookie Following Car Crash

Sports

Texas Police Officials Issue Arrest Warrant for Dallas Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams

96
Sam Williams and crashed car
(Image: (left) Fox 4/Screenshot; (right) Wikimedia Commons/Sam Williams)

Police officials in Plano, TX have issued an arrest warrant for Dallas Cowboys football player, Sam Williams.

According to TMZ Sports, police are looking for the Cowboys’ rookie defensive end to turn himself in because of his alleged role in a car crash last month.

The police department told the media outlet that the misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving. A spokesperson from the department stated that “at this time, there is no plan to find and arrest” the 23-year-old rookie, but Williams “has been contacted to turn himself in.” But, the spokesperson did say that if Williams is stopped by police officers before turning himself in, “he would be arrested then.” Williams was involved in an automobile accident when he crashed his car, a Black Corvette, into another vehicle around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 22 in Plano.

There were no fatalities and no one was injured.

The New York Post reported that the accident took place less than five miles from the Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco.Williams and the 71-year-old driver of the vehicle he crashed into were both taken to the hospital to make sure both were free of injuries.“You’re looking at the car like, man, but God works in mysterious ways,” Williams said, adding that he suffered a couple of scratches on his head and that his neck was sore. “I know he has something in store for me,” he added.

On the day of the accident, he sent a message via Twitter to his followers.

I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved.

The first-year player, who played football at the University of Mississippi, was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded four sacks and had three fumble recoveries in the regular season.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×