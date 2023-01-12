Texas Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Dallas Cowboys Rookie Following Car Crash

Police officials in Plano, TX have issued an arrest warrant for Dallas Cowboys football player, Sam Williams.
According to TMZ Sports, police are looking for the Cowboys’ rookie defensive end to turn himself in because of his alleged role in a car crash last month.
The police department told the media outlet that the misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving. A spokesperson from the department stated that “at this time, there is no plan to find and arrest” the 23-year-old rookie, but Williams “has been contacted to turn himself in.” But, the spokesperson did say that if Williams is stopped by police officers before turning himself in, “he would be arrested then.” Williams was involved in an automobile accident when he crashed his car, a Black Corvette, into another vehicle around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 22 in Plano.
Images from crash involving Cowboys' Sam Williams.
From Plano PD: "The driver of the Corvette is Samuel Williams, a football player with the Dallas Cowboys. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but no serious injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/81CBkIUnqA
— Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) December 23, 2022
On the day of the accident, he sent a message via Twitter to his followers.
“I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved.”
I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved 🙏🏽💙
— SAM WILLIAMS SR (@DegarrickSamuel) December 23, 2022
The first-year player, who played football at the University of Mississippi, was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded four sacks and had three fumble recoveries in the regular season.