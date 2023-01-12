Texas Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Dallas Cowboys Rookie Following Car Crash

Police officials in Plano, TX have issued an arrest warrant for Dallas Cowboys football player, Sam Williams.

According to TMZ Sports, police are looking for the Cowboys’ rookie defensive end to turn himself in because of his alleged role in a car crash last month.

The police department told the media outlet that the misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving. A spokesperson from the department stated that “at this time, there is no plan to find and arrest” the 23-year-old rookie, but Williams “has been contacted to turn himself in.” But, the spokesperson did say that if Williams is stopped by police officers before turning himself in, “he would be arrested then.” Williams was involved in an automobile accident when he crashed his car, a Black Corvette, into another vehicle around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 22 in Plano.