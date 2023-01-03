‘She Was My Rock’: Detroit Woman Killed in Carjacking

A woman in Detroit was killed when she went to a liquor store last week.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Tracie Golden, 53, went to Beverage One the night of December 28, where she was shot in the abdomen outside of the store, located on Grand River near Outer Drive. The killer then went through her pockets and stole her SUV. The vehicle was later discovered on Seven Mile, but the shooter has not been captured nor identified yet.

Police said that she asked police officers to call her husband, John, as she was dying.

“She was special, amazing. She was my rock, she changed me,” John Golden Jr. said. “I really can’t explain it because if you’ve never lost a spouse, you wouldn’t know that feeling. It’s new to me.”

Golden was taken to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where she worked for years as a respiratory therapist and had been a union steward. She died there.

According to an earlier report on Fox 2 Detroit, police officers are still searching for the suspected killer as there is video surveillance of the actual crime.

The incident took place around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 28. Police officials stated that Golden was discovered with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

“I am truly saddened by the senseless murder of Mrs. Golden, she truly represented the best of us,” said Chief James White in a written statement. “We should all be outraged at the cowardly act that took her from our community.”

Police are seeking assistance from anyone who may know who committed the crime.

“The suspect, and anyone aiding or harboring this individual, will be arrested and we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. We will use every available resource to bring justice to the Golden family, as we pursue this murderer.”

John Golden Jr. had this to say for the suspect.

“Come on in, bruh, before it’s too late.”