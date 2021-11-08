Pre-Black Friday Sale Savings Makes This Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor A No-Brainer

Whether we want to admit it or not, many of us have spent an increasingly high amount of time on our laptop computers. If you’re a professional who has turned to the home office rather than the physical office, then you’re probably still adjusting to the loss in screen real estate from your desktop work computer. Are you a gamer who prefers computer gaming to that of a console? Then you’ve likely perused large-screen laptops that make your gaming experience larger than life.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus is a portable dual-screen laptop monitor that enhances any user’s experience with more screen real estate with eye-popping resolution. For a limited time, you can enjoy the DUEX PLUS experience for more than $110 off its retail price.

This product boasts a 13.3″ diagonal screen with an 11.7″x6.5″ viewing area. With 1080p full HD resolution, view your photos, videos, and all files in better detail. The screen has auto-rotation capability, which automatically senses its orientation and switches the monitor upside down.

Watch this video.

GforGadget.com rates this screen 4.8 out of 5 stars, while The Gadgeteer in its review, says, “This is the best implementation that I’ve personally used for a secondary laptop screen, after getting past the finicky install process.”

Not only does the DUEX Plus work with any laptop computers, but it’s also compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and Samsung DeX supported devices. At 30% lighter and 40% slimmer than previous iterations, it’s light and small enough to carry around without an issue. This product ships with a USB-C cable and USB-C to A adapter along with a mobile backing set.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus usually costs $339, but it can be yours for only $229. Get it for an additional discount of 15% with code SAVE15NOV. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.