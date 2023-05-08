President Biden to Deliver Howard University Commencement Speech

President Joe Biden is set to give the commencement speech at Howard University this month.

On May 6, Howard University President, Wayne A. I. Frederick, announced Biden as this year’s commencement speaker and the recipient of the 2023 Doctor of Letters, WJLA reported.

“It is an honor and privilege to welcome President Biden to deliver the 2023 commencement address and celebrate the graduating Class of 2023,” Dr. Frederick said.

“This honorary Doctor of Letters is much deserved for his years of transformational service as U.S. Senator, Vice President, and now as President of the United States. We are excited to receive the President as this year’s distinguished guest and recognize him for his relentless work uplifting our communities that have been historically left behind. I look forward to honoring President Biden, our honorary degree recipients, and graduating seniors at the Commencement Convocation.”

CNN reports that Biden’s commencement at the historically Black university is set for May 13. His administration has shown special focus on Vice President Kamala Harris’ alma mater, including the VP’s speech on abortion rights she delivered during a rally at the school last month.

In January, Howard became the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) to partner with the Pentagon for military technology research as part of a five-year, $90 million contract, WUSA9 reports. As part of the program, the Department of Defense and US Air Force program will give Howard $12 million per year for five years to lead a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, in Air Force research in what the DOD dubbed “tactical autonomy.”

Along with serving as commencement speaker at Howard, Biden will also provide the keynote address at the United States Air Force Academy’s commencement in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1. Biden teased the appearance when presenting the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Air Force’s football team, the Falcons.

“In a few weeks, I’ll be headed to your home turf for commencement,” the president jokingly said. “You’re going to get stuck with me being your commencement speaker.”

Biden will become the seventh sitting U.S. president to deliver the keynote address at a Howard University commencement ceremony. His commencement speech at Howard comes on the heels of Biden announcing his run for the 2024 presidential election.

