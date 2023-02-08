Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison Early After $24 Million PPP Loan Scandal

Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky was released from prison on Tuesday, one year after he turned himself in for participating in a $24 million PPP loan scam.

Pleasure P posted a video on Tuesday showing Baby Blue, real name Diamond Blue Smith, upon his release from FCI Coleman Low in Florida.

“What up boy?” Pleasure says while embracing Baby Blue. “My dog outside. My dog outside.”

Baby Blue is released from prison after serving a 20 month sentence for $24 million PPP Loan scam 👀 pic.twitter.com/j3QxFtMAqR — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 7, 2023

Blue’s release comes exactly 12 months after the rapper turned himself in for his involvement in a $24 million coronavirus relief fraud scheme. He was facing a 20-year sentence but received an early release as part of the First Step Act, a recidivism reduction program that allows eligible inmates to earn credits toward early release, The Shade Room reports.

“I met a lot of REAL ni**as in the feds. A lot of good street ni**as doing time in this fu**ed up system just for hustling and getting money to support they families,” Baby Blue said in a statement. “I appreciate all the love and support for my family, friends, and fans!”

Blue took to Instagram upon his release to announce his new name, Bigg Money Blue, as noted by The Rap-Up.

“Officially changing my name to BIGG MONEY BLUE!”

“I’m bout to get back to the MONEY! LETS GO!!!” he added after teasing a book and new music.

Blue was arrested and charged in October 2020 for filing fraudulent loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 4, 2021, to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The “Hot Line” singer used his Instagram page to document his final days as a free man leading up to the start of his prison sentence in February 2022.

“The Last Supper. My immediate circle of family and friends joined me in a private room at Prime 112 on South Beach Miami, FL to say there fair wells on the eve of my prison surrender,” he captioned a post at the time.

“The night was filled with tears and laughter. I love you all. See you soon. 💙🙏🏾🤞🏾 Don’t forget to write.”