Private Security, Nigerian Officials Helped Save Tiwa Savage from Alleged Kidnapping

Hands off the queen.

After an alleged kidnapping, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, is reportedly safe and the suspects are in custody.

News circulated on social media that the artist’s recently hired domestic staff attempted to kidnap her, and authorities believe Savage’s private information may have been leaked by her staff to assist in the abduction.

According to The Guardian, Savage was followed from her home by the domestic staff who allegedly shared her information with the suspects involved in the kidnapping attempt. Despite the betrayal from the musician’s staff, Savage was protected with the help of private security and Nigerian police.

“Yes, we have some suspects. They are in our custody, there are about four,” he said.

The 43-year-old released a statement on Instagram, updating fans on the incident.

“Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13 April 2023, there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage,” the statement read, which was signed by management. “A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.”

The statement also confirmed Savage and her family are safe and doing well.

Fans rallied online in support of Savage, many thanking God for her safety. “Thank God our Queen is safe,” one user wrote behind another who commented, “May god continue to protect you and your family for us queen 🤲🏻.”

A third user said, “sending a lot of blessings for tiwa and her family ❤️🙌,” as other fans loaded the comments section with more blessings of safety to Savage who has been working hard and racking up accolades.

Last year, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported “The Queen of Afrobeats” received an honorary doctorate in music from her alma mater, Kent University in Canterbury, England. The recognition made her one of only 10 awardees in the institution’s history.