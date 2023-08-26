Pronghorn Continues Its Investments In Black-Owned Spirits

Pronghorn, a standalone investment brand on a mission to cultivate the next generation of entrepreneurs in the spirits industry, announced its fourth round of angel investments in three spirits brands.

Pronghorn has invested in Abisola Whiskey, Los Hermanos Tequila 1978, and Alexander James Whiskey. The investments celebrate the rise of Black entrepreneurs across growing industries across the U.S. in honor of Black Business Month.

The announcement also comes on the heels of Pronghorn’s first anniversary in June when it announced it raised $200 million to uplift Black entrepreneurs in the spirits industry.

“In a short period of time, Pronghorn has continued to rapidly increase its portfolio of Black-owned spirits companies, accelerating our growth trajectory faster than we anticipated,” Steve Brown, VP of Finance for Pronghorn, said in a statement. “The latest additions only further propel us to our goal of enhancing the next generation of Black entrepreneurs in the industry while showcasing our continued commitment to investing in high-growth categories.”

Abisola Whiskey is not a traditional whiskey. Launched in 2021 by Abisola Abidemi, Abisola Whiskey was created to represent and celebrate the modern-day whiskey drinker, forge a new legacy, and celebrate the strong, bold young women and men from all backgrounds who achieve greatness every day in their way.

Los Hermanos Tequila 1978 was created in 2020 during the height of the pandemic by brothers Donta and William Henson. They came together to found Los Hermanos Tequila 1978, a smooth, subtle on-the-nose tequila with hints of banana peel, eucalyptus, white pepper, and tutti fruity on the palate – and Los Hermanos Tequila Reposado – floral on the nose with hints of rosemary, thyme, vanilla bean, and white flowers on the palate.