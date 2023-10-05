Rapper Snoop Dogg Calls Colorado Coach Deion Sanders To Speak To Receiver After Breakout Game

Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders might have suffered his second straight loss last weekend when USC held on for a 48-41 win against the Buffaloes, but he and his team are still making headlines.

USA Today reports rapper Snoop Dogg, a big fan of USC football, called Sanders to talk to Colorado freshman wide receiver Omarion Miller, who had a breakout game against the Trojans, catching seven passes for 196 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

Sanders, who is in his first season at Colorado, talked with the rapper before handing the phone to Miller so he could speak to the 17-time Grammy-nominated artist.

This friend “wanted to let him know that he has a tremendous gift,” Sanders said. “And I don’t know what the conversation was, but I know I just handed him the phone, and I said somebody wants to talk to you.”

According to Sanders, Miller was shocked and amazed when he picked up the phone to see Snoop Dogg on Facetime.

“That whole thing was crazy,” Miller told reporters in Boulder Wednesday. Snoop Dogg, “was just telling me, you know, ‘Keep working.’ He liked what I did.”

The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., isn’t the first celebrity Sanders has had around his team. Earlier this season, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Micheal Irvin talked to the Buffaloes after practice, and rapper Lil Wayne walked the team out before its game against in-state rival Colorado State, which was attended by Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson and rappers Master P and Offset.

Sanders did the same when he coached at HBCU Jackson State University.

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is an 8-time Pro Bowler, 6-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl Champion, and 1994 Defensive Player of the Year.

Colorado, who is 2-2 on the season, will take on the 1-4 Arizona State Sun Devils in their next game on Saturday.