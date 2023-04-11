Rappers Defend Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors After Cam’Ron Disses ‘Creed III’ Over Cast Photo

Rapper Cam’ron faced criticism from the hip-hop community after he used a photo of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors to seemingly question their sexuality and shun their hit film Creed III.

The “Oh Boy” rapper came under fire on Saturday after he took to Instagram to share two photos from Jordan and Majors’ New York Times photoshoot and credit the intimate pics as the reason why he opted out of watching the third installment of the Creed franchise.

The first photo showed Majors hugging Jordan from behind as they both looked toward the camera. The second photo showed the actors resting their heads on each other.

“The reason I didn’t go see creed,” Cam’ron captioned his post.

But his shady post didn’t receive the support he might’ve hoped for from the hip-hop community. Fellow rappers like Skillz, Masta Ace, DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia, and Jabori White from A Tribe Called Quest were quick to call out the “Hey Ma” rapper for his disparaging post, as captured by Insider.

“We are our own worst enemies smh,” Skillz wrote in a separate post.

“I tell all my homies I love em…Why? Cuz I do! Sometimes it throws em off but Ion care, Ima keep saying that ish. Tomorrow aint promised. We all getting older man & death is definitely certain. Its already hard enough out here for black men as it is bro.”

“How come men cant have healthy relationships with other men without masculinity or sexuality being questioned?” he added.

Other rappers left comments showing their support of Skillz’ stance and further defending Jordan and Majors from Cam’ron’s controversial post.

“Well said Skillz…. !!!! I’m sharing this absolutely!” Masta Ace wrote in response.

“I think being afraid to show love to brothers because of being seen as gay is well…. Gay,” Jabori White said.

“My brother missing out cause its an Amazing movie!” DJ Paul quipped before making a shameless plug. “I’ve watched it five times and I’m not just saying that because we had the theme song in the trailer.”