REFORM Alliance Hosts Its First Iowa Job Fair In Partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership

On February 15th, REFORM Alliance hosted its first Iowa Job Fair in partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership at the Iowa Events Center.

While open to all, the event’s focus was on eliminating barriers to employment for individuals impacted by the criminal justice system. Hundreds of attendees joined, receiving free career development resources, job readiness support, professional attire, haircuts, and most importantly, interviews with employers.

More than two dozen local employers and community partners attended the event. Participating employers included UPS, The Rasmussen Group, Amazon, Popeyes, Hy-Vee, Accumold, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Amazon, and Mom’s Meals, and others were hiring for hundreds of open positions at all levels.

Leading community-based organizations such as the Evelyn K. Davis Center, Project Iowa, Dress for Success, Men on the Move, and Your Coffee for a Cause were also on-site.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, Council Members Josh Mandlebaum & Connie Boesen. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst and State Rep. Ross Wilburn also stopped by the fair to show their support.

The Iowa Job Fair arrived as the state continues to look for opportunities to grow its talent base. The latest statewide workforce assessment finds that there are more open jobs than those who are unemployed, showing the need to further find untapped talent.

“Employment is one of the key factors in reducing recidivism and preventing future crime. That’s why extending resources and equitable opportunities for quality jobs is fundamental to building safe communities and a thriving economy,” said Kam Middlebrooks, Iowa State Organizer, REFORM Alliance and Iowans United for Opportunity coalition lead.

“Many of these community members can and want to work, but haven’t been exposed to the right opportunities.”

“The need for talent is a top need we hear from our Investors and Members, and the resources we’ve assembled for this event were some of the best in the region to help bridge the gap between employers eager to fill critical roles and job seekers who are ready to work,” said Jenae Sikkink, Senior Vice President of Talent Development at the Greater Des Moines Partnership.