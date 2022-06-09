Remove Your Digital Vulnerabilities with this VPN and Firewall Hardware.

When it comes to protecting your online identity and the identity of those close to you, there’s no such thing as being too safe or careful. Hackers today have more tools and means to breach computer safeguards and steal valuable and vital information.

While hackers’ efforts have been enhanced with the advancement in technology, so has software aimed at preventing them from doing so.

With the Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN & Firewall Hardware, you’ll have a fully-capable device that offers some of the best protection when it comes to safeguarding online identity and information. For a limited time, you can purchase it for $349.

This highly intelligent portable device is your online solution against bad actors. With this VPN, you’ll receive a lifetime of protection. After your one-time purchase, you don’t have to worry about paying subscription fees.

This one-of-a-kind decentralized VPN integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall that protects all of your IoT devices. It works by enabling a full DPN with multi-routing, smart routing, and unrestricted access to content from any country without sacrificing Internet speed.

Watch this video.

One-click parental control protects children from unsafe web content. Superior blocking capabilities also halt online advertisements in any web browser, including those annoying YouTube ads.

While the aforementioned features are enough to hold their own, there’s an added bonus in the form of the ability to do blockchain mining. Mine as you surf the web and earn passive income by sharing your extra bandwidth.

This product ships with the Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN & Firewall Hardware, a US-Standard USB-C Power Source, a Deeper Connect Mini Set-up Manual, and an Ethernet cable.

With this highly intuitive device, you can rest assured that you’ll have the highest level of protection when you and your loved ones are browsing online.

