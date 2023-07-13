Rena Queen’s ‘Potty Pillow’ Is The 1st Of Its Kind And Will Revolutionize Your Bathroom Experience

Going to the bathroom does not have to be uncomfortable.

One flush away from having a comfortable hideout from a busy life embodies Rena Queen’s idea for her Potty Pillow brand. Queen was born and raised in Liberia before relocating to the U.S. During a 14-year war in her home country, she often sought out her bathroom as a place to have some alone time, as she had several cousins who lived with her. Once she became a mom, she found herself also “needing a little me time.” Understanding that the bathroom is not the most comfortable place in our homes, Queen was inspired to create Potty Pillow.

Queen’s life was revolutionized the day she used a pillow on her toilet to provide comfort on the typical cold and hard toilet seat. Potty Pillow is a startup in Minnesota providing a “new luxury lumbar support pillow that slides onto a toilet lid.” The pillow not only provides a comfortable seat, but it supports people who are pregnant, experiencing back pain, recovering from surgery, or elderly.

Rena Queen shared the details of her innovative idea with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

As a young girl, Rena Queen knew she was destined to become an entrepreneur. At an early age, she began selling items with her grandmother to help support her family. She went from selling fresh fish around the city to starting a rental car business with a partner that continues to flourish today.

Potty Pillow

When asked about Potty Pillow, Queen shared how this innovation provides a comfortable bathroom experience and why she feels it is a daily necessity. As a product that was designed with a focus on the consumer, the product “combines the benefits of ergonomic lumbar support and premium materials to provide unparalleled support, comfort, and well-being to users while on the toilet.” Potty Pillow enhances the traditional pillow by providing an aesthetic solution that encourages proper posture to reduce discomfort when going to the bathroom. “The ergonomic design, lumbar support, and premium vegan leather materials ensure a luxurious and comfortable bathroom experience.” The product is water-resistant, easy to clean, and provides a worry-free environment. Queen shares that Potty Pillow is compatible with most toilets making it “an ideal choice for various users.”

The Design

Queen reflected on the Potty Pillow design and how it supports pregnant and postpartum mothers. When designing Potty Pillow, Queen considered the discomfort, pain, swelling, and frequency of bathroom visits experienced by pregnant and postpartum women. She wanted to create a pillow that caters to the need of pregnant and postpartum women to “enhance comfort and support during bathroom visits” and create a “more relaxed, luxurious, comfortable and stress-free experience during this important phase of life.”

Customer Feedback

The feedback from customers about their satisfaction with Potty Pillow has been positive. Queen received feedback from one customer who said, “My elderly parents just received their potty pillow and loved it! My dad has an autoimmune disorder and is semi-disabled, and this is perfect for him to have the support and comfort.” Overall, customers have given great feedback on the product’s added comfort.

A New Approach

After successfully launching the product through a Kickstarter campaign, Queen says future marketing will focus on “a multi-faceted approach.” This will include targeting online marketing and healthcare professionals such as physical therapy and orthopedic doctors. The most important marketing strategy the team will focus on is “word of mouth from customers and supporters of the product.”

During the expansion of Potty Pillow, Queen has plans for the future involving “growth, innovation, collaboration and giving back to the community as well as the planet.” Queen is committed to reaching consumers that can significantly benefit from the product. The product also uses eco-friendly material to minimize its impact on the environment and supports initiatives such as One Tree Planted to encourage a sustainable future for the environment.