Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Jamaal Bowman Come To Jada And Will’s Defense In Now-Deleted Tweets

Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., posted now-deleted tweets in defense of actor Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock after making jokes about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the Oscars on Sunday.

Since its removal, screenshots of the tweets have circulated across the internet. According to Pressley, who has been living with alopecia herself, Smith’s actions were honorable.

“#Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you #WillSmith,” tweeted the Massachusetts congresswoman. “Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults.”

Alongside the tweet was a photo of Pressley, effortlessly claiming her bald head, and posing next to her husband. She added: “Women with baldies are for real men only…boys need not apply.”

In January 2020, the lawmaker publicly revealed that she has alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that results in hair loss. In her journey to acceptance, she realized “it’s about self-agency” and “power.”

Pinkett Smith also opened up about her alopecia diagnosis in 2018, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. Although her journey wasn’t easy, she’s chosen to embrace her bald scalp and learn to live amicably with alopecia.

In a series of additional tweets on Monday, Pressley advocates for “Team Jada,” as a fellow “Alopecian,” but does not encourage violence.

“My life’s work has always been about trauma & healing,” Pressley wrote in one tweet. “I’m a survivor — I don’t endorse violence in any form.”

Our bodies are not public domain. They are not a line in a joke—especially when the transformation is not of our choosing. I’m a survivor of violence. I’m a proud Alopecian. The psychological toll we carry daily is real. Team Jada always. That’s that on that. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 28, 2022

“Our bodies are not public domain. They are not a line in a joke—especially when the transformation is not of our choosing,” she added in another tweet. “I’m a survivor of violence. I’m a proud Alopecian. The psychological toll we carry daily is real. Team Jada always. That’s that on that.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman also rallied in solidarity with the King Richard star in a now-deleted tweet, Insider reports.

“Teachable Moment: Don’t joke about a Black Woman’s hair,” Bowman wrote.