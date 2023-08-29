Retired Black Educator of 31 Years Introduces STEM Learning Cards For Pre-School Students

In a dynamic move aimed at shaping the future of early education, retired educator and prominent educational consultant, Areulia Davis, introduces a unique STEM learning card set specifically designed for pre-school students.

Davis, a dedicated veteran of the education field with over 31 impressive years of experience, now turns her focus to the innovative development of STEM education. She strongly believes in the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and the need for its early introduction in classrooms to shape well-rounded, future-ready individuals. The STEM learning cards, a beautifully illustrated 16-card deck, break down the comprehensive areas into easily digestible segments. These cards make it accessible for teachers to introduce the fundamental concepts to their students in a fun, engaging, and interactive way.

Related: MEET 4 SUCCESSFUL HBCU GRADS TURNED STEM PROFESSIONALS, PRODUCTS OF BLACK-OWNED NON-PROFIT

“The learning cards are not just teaching aids, they’re seeds being planted for the future innovators of the world,” says Davis. “By making STEM education fun and accessible at an early age, we can inspire a love of learning and exploration that can last a lifetime.”

As a native of Chicago, Illinois, Davis continues to impact her community by serving on the board of the North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council. This organization collaborates with local stakeholders, business owners, and officials to guide comprehensive planning and implementation in North Lawndale.

By bridging her significant roles in the Council and her passion for STEM education, Davis hopes to boost the educational landscape not just within North Lawndale, but far beyond. This venture reflects Davis’s larger goal: to ensure a sustainable and innovative educational future that empowers young minds to dream big, learn continuously, and make a difference.

To learn more about the STEM Learning cards, visit AreuliaDavis.com

This news first appeared and was first reported on Blacknews.com