‘RHOA’ Star, Drew Sidora, Filed for Divorce One Hour Before Husband Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman were apparently on a mad dash to the Atlanta courthouse to see who could file for divorce first!

Reports first surfaced about Pittman’s divorce filing in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Monday, People reported. But records showed Sidora had already beat her husband to the punch and filed for divorce 61 minutes earlier.

The former couple had different dates listed as the official date of separation, with Pittman citing Feb. 19 as the day of the split and Sidora claiming they have been separated since Feb. 23.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta had documented the couple’s marital woes, including Sidora’s concerns about Pittman taking trips to Miami without her knowledge, and hiring an attractive female assistant.

The Bravo stars released separate statements confirming the split after eight years of marriage and three children.

“Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other,” Pittman said.

“Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Sidora noted how hard she worked to make her marriage work before acknowledging the “agonizing” decision to dissolve the relationship.

“After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love,” she said.

“Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly. In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings.”

In the White Chicks star’s amended divorcing filing, she accused Pittman of being a “serial cheater and adulterer” who abused her mentally, and financially, and even got “physically aggressive” with her.

Sidora’s and Pittman’s filings say “there is no chance or hope of reconciliation” between the former spouses. The Step Up actress is seeking joint legal custody of their three children, but temporary and permanent primary physical custody.

Pittman requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, son, Machai, 8; and daughter, Aniya, 5. Sidora also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

Conversations about Pittman adopting Josiah were a topic of conversation on RHOA, among other questionable activities from Sidora’s husband.