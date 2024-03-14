Rick Ross Responds To Watch Expert’s Accusation That Audemars Piguet Is Fake

Miami hip-hop artist and businessman Rick Ross has responded to a watch expert who called him out for allegedly owning a fake Audemars Piguet watch purportedly worth more than $3 million.

According to HipHopDX, the “Aston Martin Music” lyricist is striking back after watch expert Nico Leonard van der Host took to social media to attempt to expose the watch as a fake.

Van der Host claimed that the owner of the timepiece sent him a photo of the alleged fake watch that Ross showed in his Instagram post. He also revealed that there are only two of those watches in existence, one valued at $41 million and the other costing $37 million.

“Why are you flaunting a fake watch and saying that watch is worth $3.25 million, man? I thought you had to be an example for the youth, etc. Mate, load of balls, get your act together. This is pathetic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Leonard van der Horst (@nicoleonardvanderhorst)

He then posted a photograph of the watch, which he claims is real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Leonard van der Horst (@nicoleonardvanderhorst)

The post was in response to a video released by The Robb Report showing Ross showcasing a collection of his expensive watches. Leonard van der Host refers to the Audemars Piguet watch, which Ross calls his AP watch and affectionately refers to as “green pepper.” The video displayed the watch’s worth as $3.25 million retail.

In response, Ross called van der Host a “piglet” and chastised him for alleging that a Black man can’t afford a rare timepiece.

“Oh, those emeralds are so rare. It would be so hard for a Black man to obtain such a rare timepiece. It’s a simple feat for a boss. Now, stay out of grown folks’ business, little piglet. You on Rozay d**k.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch Live Bitez (@livebitez)

He then gave a short tour of his luxury cars, teasing van der Host during the process.

RELATED CONTENT: Rick Ross Warns &’Delusional’ Folks About Voting For Donald Trump