Rick Ross Wants to Share His Wealth, Offers Don Lemon Two Jobs

On Monday morning, Don Lemon took social media by storm, announcing his termination from CNN. But, within 24 hours, he received another job offer!

After Rick Ross discovered Lemon was fired after 17 years with the network, the Miami native immediately offered the former anchor a position with one of his several Wing Stop franchises. In his announcement, he ensured Lemon that “the brothers got your back” as he encouraged the news anchor to send him a résumé, confirming he’ll get him in front of the “right grill.”

“Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, dawg. But guess what? The brothers got your back. We hiring at Wingstop. And for some reason, I believe you know what you are doing with the lemon pepper wings, so man, just send over your résumé … I’m going a make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother.”

That’s not all. Ross spoke about another idea, offering a Don Lemon version of his Rapstar Energy Drink.

“Just came up with a wonderful idea — well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this,” he said. “I need to hit the team over at Rapstar Energy Drink and let ’em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y’all think? Aye, Don, we got you, brother!”

Rick Ross offering Don lemon a job at wing stop after he got fired from CNN has me in tears!!! 🤣💀🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LrtOYS7YEG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 25, 2023

They don’t call the Maybach Music label owner “The Boss” for no reason! Outside of his rap career, he is a successful entrepreneur with several business ventures with a net worth of $55 million. Here’s a breakdown of Ricky Rozay’s investment portfolio.

Boss Wings Enterprises LLC

Ross owns more than 25 Wingstop locations through his Boss Wings Enterprises LLC. Keeping it all in the family, in 2021, he gifted his son one of the franchise locations for his 16th birthday. Not to mention, Boss Wings Enterprise LLC is owned and operated by the 47-year-old’s sister and mother.

Rapstar Energy Drink

As Ross told Lemon in his video clip, another employment option for the former CNN anchor is collaborating with his beverage brand to release the Don Lemon flavor drink.

Maybach Music Group

After 10 years and eight studio albums, the mogul launched the record label in 2009 with signed artists, including Meek Mill, Wale, Omarion, and French Montana.

COLLINS AVE

In partnership with Cookies, a lifestyle and cannabis brand, COLLINS AVE, launched three specialty cannabis strains that, according to the website, “feature flavor profiles inspired by Ross’ own identity.”

JetDoc

Two years ago, the Grammy-nominated rapper announced a partnership with the healthcare platform, JetDoc, a digital healthcare platform that instantly connects people with licensed healthcare professionals. within minutes. He also invested $ 1 million in the Detroit-based telehealth startup.

Belaire Rosé Champagne

Although the brand is owned by Sovereign Brands, a New York-based company, Ross endorses the champagne brand in many of his songs. His involvement with the company as a brand ambassador extends back to 2013.

RICH Hair Care

In 2017, the rapper and businessman partnered with RICH Hair Care to introduce his line of affordable luxury grooming products for men and women, including moisturizers, conditioner, shampoo, and various other products.