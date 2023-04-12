Rickey Smiley Asks for Grandparents’ Rights After Granddaughter’s Mother Hinders His Efforts to Stay Present in the Child’s Life

Rickey Smiley seems to be getting curved by his granddaughter’s mother.

The radio personality has reportedly filed for Grandparents’ Rights after being denied access to his 3-year-old granddaughter, Storm, for two months.

Recently, Smiley hopped on Instagram Live to vent about not seeing the toddler, claiming the mother, the ex of his late son, Brandon, has been ignoring his attempts to see Storm, which he said is causing unnecessary pain for him, the family, and the child. “It’s already hard suffering a loss, and now you have to ask for Grandparents’ Rights,” Smiley said.

“You’re hurting her, you’re hurting her. The best thing [to] ever happen to me was having my grandparents around and just having wonderful grandparents,” he continued.

Smiley revealed he recently made a gesture to have Storm present for a recent Easter gathering. According to a photo of the delivered message posted to Smiley’s social media, the invitation was ignored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@rickeysmileyofficial)

“It’s just lowdown when women do stuff like this to men. It’s women out here that wish anybody would step up and offer some kind of support. And I’m not mad about it, but hey, it’s disappointing, it’s hurtful, but you’re hurting her. I’m mad at the fact that my granddaughter is suffering.”

Smiley also shared that his son, Brandon, faced similar struggles to see the child as the relationship with his ex was rocky.

In March, the radio personality appeared on the Tamron Hall show, where he discussed the loss of his son, crediting his healing to his granddaughter. “At the end of the day where you just buried your son, which is her dad, to push her on a swing like that, I just think it was God just giving me a sense of peace and comfort,” Smiley said, recalling the day of Brandon’s funeral when he spent time with Storm on the playground.

A candid interview with @RickeySmiley after the shocking, tragic death of his son Brandon, and what’s helping him heal. Plus, Rickey’s message for anyone who’s experienced loss. Tune in MONDAY on “Tamron Hall.” pic.twitter.com/ekVR8W7wXA — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) March 10, 2023

Reportedly, the court order allowed Smiley to spend at least two weekends and every other Wednesday with Storm. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show host is also seeking visitation via father’s rights.