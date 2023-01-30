Radio Host Rickey Smiley Reveals Son, Brandon Has Passed Away

There’s sad news in the comedy and radio world as Rickey Smiley has told the world that his son has passed away.

The morning radio host took to social media to give the word that he has lost his son, Brandon is was also a comedian. The 32-year-old died over the weekend and Smiley didn’t mention the cause of death in the video he posted on Sunday.

“I just had bad news this morning. I’m on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family,” Rickey said in a video on Instagram.

“My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning.” The radio host states that he was on his way to Birmingham and asks his followers to say a prayer for him and his family.

“Now I see… why he felt the way he felt,” Rickey says referring to how his grandfather felt when he lost his son (Rickey’s father). “My granddaddy went through this s**t with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family.”