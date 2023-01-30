Radio Host Rickey Smiley Reveals Son, Brandon Has Passed Away

There’s sad news in the comedy and radio world as Rickey Smiley has told the world that his son has passed away.
The morning radio host took to social media to give the word that he has lost his son, Brandon is was also a comedian. The 32-year-old died over the weekend and Smiley didn’t mention the cause of death in the video he posted on Sunday.
“I just had bad news this morning. I’m on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family,” Rickey said in a video on Instagram.
“My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning.” The radio host states that he was on his way to Birmingham and asks his followers to say a prayer for him and his family.
“Now I see… why he felt the way he felt,” Rickey says referring to how his grandfather felt when he lost his son (Rickey’s father). “My granddaddy went through this s**t with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family.”
View this post on Instagram
The comedian has been posting on his Instagram and Twitter accounts different memories featuring his son.
🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LWsQ7Y6cG0
— Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) January 29, 2023
My son #BrandonSmiley performing at the @StarDome 3 years ago: https://t.co/F6gmaJhWId pic.twitter.com/75YqvXfrEy
— Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) January 30, 2023
“When you a daddy you a daddy for life.” #BrandonSmiley#DaddysBoy #DaddyForLife pic.twitter.com/JR5W7lKmCd
— Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) January 30, 2023
When his son made his first headlining show, like a proud father, he announced and showcased a partial video clip on his Twitter page.
My son #BrandonSmiley‘s first time headlining… I was proud!!! He was prepared, funny, had great stage presence and he was nicely dressed!!! I can honestly say he can close a show!!!! Was past my bed time but I had to see for myself!! Good job!!!❤️ @StarDome pic.twitter.com/rlvLZEQqfH
— Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) October 30, 2020
Brandon, a comedian like his father was also recognized for also appearing on “The Rickey Smiley Show” from 2012-2014.
Different celebrities and well-known personalities have been acknowledging and offering condolences for his son.
“Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon passed away today. Cookie and I are praying for Rickey, Brandon’s mother Brenda, his siblings, his daughter and all of his loved ones. May God bless the family”
Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon passed away today. Cookie and I are praying for Rickey, Brandon’s mother Brenda, his siblings, his daughter and all of his loved ones. May God bless the family 🙏🏾
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2023