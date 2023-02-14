Rihanna Didn't Get Any Coins From Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Even after all the time and preparation to bring a massive stadium audience to its feet, there’s still no paycheck involved for RiRi.

Nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist Rihanna, reportedly walked away from her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance empty-handed.

According to Forbes, the superstar isn’t the only performer to leave without collecting a payment as it is a custom for headliners to not get paid. This includes legendary artists like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez, and all the others.

Although there was no check written out to the singer, sources reported that Rihanna was not responsible for footing the bill toward production costs. Reportedly, an NFL spokesperson said all costs were expected to be handled by the NFL and Apple Music.

For fans who wonder what those costs look like, Fox Business reported that the bill can come out to over $10 million for the 12-15 minute halftime set. This ensures costs for dancers, lighting, wardrobe, and all other aspects are covered to bring the production to life.

Artists still walk away with major benefits such as the opportunity to promote their music to tens of millions of viewers at one time, which reaps massive financial benefits. In past performances, artists have walked away with massive increases in album sales, streams, and new followers across their social media platforms.

Forbes reported that Rihanna’s performance was a major step in her return to the music, reminding fans of their love for the artist. The outlet even predicted that Sunday night’s performance would reap loads of financial benefits for the artist’s Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty companies ahead of Valentine’s Day.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Rihanna took a moment on stage to touch up her makeup, promoting her Fenty makeup brand. The moment went viral as fans reposted the highlight from the performance.