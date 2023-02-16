Rihanna 'Had No Clue' of 2nd Pregnancy During British Vogue Cover Shoot

It was a family affair for Rihanna’s latest cover of British Vogue. The Bajan superstar brought boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their baby boy along for the glam shoot. She also had “no clue” that she was pregnant with their second child at the time the photos were taken.

On Wednesday, British Vogue released its March cover featuring Rihanna, Rocky, and their infant son. The “Diamonds” singer strikes a fierce pose along the beach while holding Rocky’s hand as he holds their son and kisses the baby on the cheek.

“@BritishVogue March 2023 issue,” she tweeted.

She followed up with a close-up shot the magazine captured of her “perfect baby” boy.

In a follow-up tweet, Rihanna shared three photos from the shoot she conducted with the baby boy she and Rocky welcomed in May 2022. The “Umbrella” singer, who just confirmed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, revealed that she had no idea she was pregnant during the shoot.

“my son so fine! Idc idc idc!” she tweeted. “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue

“❤️❤️thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family!” she added.

my son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️

thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family! pic.twitter.com/0VgjbULXjV — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 16, 2023

The British Vogue shoot took place in mid-December, TMZ reports. Insiders say Rihanna was busy rehearsing close to 24 hours a day at the time while pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna posed for intimate shots with Rocky as well as their son. The photos came just on the heels of reps confirming her second pregnancy.

The “Anti” singer set new trends for maternity fashion during her first pregnancy. It’s something she shouldn’t have any issue repeating considering how “easy” she found styling herself while pregnant than postpartum.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she said.

“But dressing in postpartum, what the f—k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies.”