 Rihanna Holds Her Baby Bump During Dinner Celebrating 35th Birthday with A$AP Rocky

(Image: (PEOPLE/DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK))

Rihanna’s maternity fashion is back in full effect as the Bajan superstar steps out in wake of announcing her and A$AP Rocky’s second pregnancy.

The “Diamonds” singer celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday by enjoying an Italian dinner with Rocky at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, People reports. Rihanna had nothing to hide now that the pregnancy has been announced and wore a form-fitting white dress that showed off her baby bump.

She paired the low-cut dress with a shiny black overcoat, a pair of silver strappy heels, and a white furry purse. Rih also sported an ankle bracelet with a series of the letter “R” dangling around.

Rihanna sweetly cradled her baby bump while photographers snapped photos of her and A$AP Rocky entering the Italian restaurant. The night out was the first time the couple has been spotted in wake of the pop star announcing her pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show last Sunday.

They dined at the same restaurant three nights before with Rihanna going for a more casual look paired with a fur coat.

The “Umbrella” singer and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, welcomed their son last May. They have released photos and a TikTok video of their baby boy, but have yet to reveal his name.

Insiders say Rihanna’s central focus is on raising her son and preparing for the new baby.

“The main focus right now is on her family,” a source said. “She loves spending time with her son.”

“She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” the insider continued. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”

It’s also been said that Rihanna doesn’t plan on stopping after welcoming baby number two.

According to the source, Rihanna “wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer.”

“She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together,” the insider added.

LA-based Host/Writer. But, a true NYC native. I live by my mission to Be Bold. Stand Out. Make A Statement.

