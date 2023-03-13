Rihanna Stuns in Sheer Maternity Dress At 2023 Academy Awards

Rihanna continues to set new standards for maternity fashion after confirming her second pregnancy last month. The Bajan pop star slayed in a sheer maternity dress at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The “Diamonds” singer glowed in a black sheer dress with a leather halter top and train, ET reports. Her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, held a bottle of Veuve Cliquot champagne while supporting his leading lady on Hollywood’s biggest night.

.@rihanna embraces her bump in Alaïa walking the 2023 #Oscars red carpet ahead of her performance of the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. See all the red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/cXexgdbTWM pic.twitter.com/kfwWseuSOK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 13, 2023

It was a big night for Rihanna as she performed her Oscar-nominated single “Lift Me Up,” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Rihanna slayed in a second look for her live stage performance.

Rihanna hit the red carpet solo but Rocky joined her just in time to enjoy the show and take photos with the global star in a third number she wore backstage.

Rocky reportedly was in New York by himself while Rihanna stayed in Los Angeles doing rehearsals ahead of her big performance. Insiders teased her excitement to return to the stage after ending her six-year performance hiatus last month headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

“Rihanna is feeling good and is excited to perform again on Sunday,” sources said.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during the halftime show, coming out in a red ensemble with her baby bump visible. It’s the second time Rihanna and Rocky are expecting a child together after welcoming their son in May 2022.

The “Umbrella” singer credited her baby boy with giving her motivation to return to the live stage after years of fans speculating about her return to music.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she shared during a pre-Super Bowl press conference, as noted by Page Six.

“It’s important for my son to see that.”

She followed up the Super Bowl with a British Vogue cover featuring Rocky and their son. Rihanna later admitted she had no idea she was pregnant with their second child during the photo shoot.