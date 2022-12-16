NFL Legend Robert Griffin III, Who is Married to a White Woman, Uses Racist ‘Jigaboo’ Slur on ESPN

Former NFL player Robert Griffin III let a racist slur roll off his tongue during an episode of Monday Night Football.

On the ESPN pregame show, Griffin was giving commentary on the Eagles’ dominating the Giants before the network’s broadcast of the Cardinals vs. Patriots when he put his foot in his mouth trying to give Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts praise, TMZ reported.

“People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,” the former Washington Commanders star said. “He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those jigaboos wrong.”

After receiving a whirl of backlash, Griffin apologized for using the contemptuous term, which was used to mock Black people in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize. https://t.co/Dy4vVuigin pic.twitter.com/DL0lqcz0jK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022

The Heisman Trophy winner said that he had meant to say “bug-a-boos.“

Griffin apologized on Twitter after fans called him out for using the derogatory term, and said he had no intention of offending anyone. He also said he understood the historical context of the slur.

“Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize.”

The former Baylor University alum was in the Christmas spirit on Dec. 15 when he paid for 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club to go on a shopping spree at Walmart in Copperas, TX.

Griffin gave each member of the choir a $200 gift card, courtesy of the Robert Griffin III Foundation. Griffin said that he wanted to give back to the community.

“My family did everything they could to give us the best life possible and when I made it out, I always told myself I’d give back,” Griffin said.