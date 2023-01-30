NBA Champ Robert Horry Ejected From Son’s Basketball Game After Screaming at Referee

Former NBA champion Robert Horry was filmed being ejected from his son’s high school basketball game last week after yelling at a referee from the bleachers.

TMZ posted a video of the moment the seven-time champion was tossed out of the gym by the referee. Horry, who has won more championships than Michael Jordan, was a spectator at St. Francis High School located in Flintridge, CA where his son, Christian Horry, was playing basketball for Harvard Westlake. Robert’s son plays the guard position and was called for his fourth foul of the game. After witnessing what he thought was a bad call, Horry started to yell at the ref, according to witnesses.

The video below shows Horry screaming in the bleachers at the referee, “You suck!” As he did so, the referee pointed to what appeared to be security. As they looked in his direction, Horry yelled out, “Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you’re mad at me because I said you suck?”

As Horry was being escorted from the gym, he stopped to speak to his son’s coach, they hugged, and he proceeded to vacate the premises.

Horry posted an acknowledgment of what transpired at the school on his Twitter account.

The passion I have for basketball goes beyond words..words got me tossed out my son’s game. Emotions are a part of sports & always will be whether you play or a fan, I’ve been both. Respect the game & all those involved, yes. Basketball unifies in many ways. — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) January 28, 2023

Horry, who retired after the 2007-2008 season, played in the NBA for more than 15 years and won 7 titles with three different teams. His first two were with the Houston Rockets, then he won three with the Los Angeles Lakers, and won two more with the San Antonio Spurs.