Robert Townsend Reveals Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s Hopes to Star In ‘B.A.P.S.’ Sequel

Robert Townsend has several films fans would love to see a sequel for, including his 1997 comedy B.A.P.S., which Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion made special requests to star in.

The Robert Townsend-directed film tells the story of Georgia waitresses Nisi (Halle Berry) and Mickey (Natalie Desselle), who are hungry for an investment for their dream project — a hair salon/soul food restaurant. The two friends fly to Los Angeles to audition for a music video and earn money for their salon eatery.

They end up on the estate of wealthy Mr. Blakemore (Martin Landau), where they form a special bond with the rich elderly man and end up as the recipients of the millionaire’s fortune. The film doesn’t receive as many mentions as the more mainstream female buddy comedies of the time, like Clueless or Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, as noted by Slash Film.

But B.A.P.S. is a cult classic in the Black community that has been referenced in urban and hip-hop culture countless times. Its most recent reference came in 2020 in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s chart-topping single, WAP.

The Grammy Award-winning rappers replicated B.A.P.S. via their fashion and hairstyles seen throughout the visuals. According to the film’s director, the project even sparked their interest in starring in a possible sequel.

“It’s so funny because people want a sequel to that,” Townsend told the outlet, noting how “everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B” has asked him for a follow-up to the 1997 film.

But following the passing of Natalie Desselle in 2020 from colon cancer, Townsend lost his desire to revisit the film. However, a complete remake of the original movie is still possible.

If that were to happen, two superstar rappers anxiously await a chance to snag the lead roles.